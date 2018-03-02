Man arrested for stealing AR-15, shotgun out of deputy's car

Tipton County Sheriff's Department arrested a man accused of stealing an AR-15 and a shotgun out of a deputy's car.

The theft happened Monday around 9:15 a.m on North Maple Street in Covington.

Deputies said the man smashed the windshield of a patrol car and stole the two weapons from inside. The gun locker inside the car has been destroyed.

Deputies said the guns were properly secured inside the gun locker, and the vehicle was locked and being monitored by a surveillance system. Therefore, the deputy will not face any punishment.

Deputies said the suspect first tried to break into the car the night before, but left the area and came back with items he used to commit the burglary.

The suspect, 24-year-old Davoris Polk, was arrested Thursday night. His charges have not yet been released.

