Overnight fire chars apartment complex

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire.

The fire broke out at a complex off of Dwight Road overnight.

Multiple apartments suffered damage from the fire and smoke.

No one was seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

