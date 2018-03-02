Jazz lovers rejoice! The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concerts returns to Memphis Public Libraries

Music lovers have another reason to head to the library. The popular concert series The Five Fridays of Free Jazz is hoping to draw a new audience while connecting with established Jazz lovers.

Starting March 9, 2018, the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, in partnership with the Levitt Shell, will host the concerts every other Friday at 6:30 p.m. Audiences will be treated to a wealth of sounds from Brazilian and African beats, to vocal powerhouse Joyce Cobb and the University of Memphis' Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra.

“The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concerts always get rave reviews from our customers, who vary in age and ethnicity, but who share the same love for music,” said Director of Libraries Keenon McCloy.

To find out more about the series, click here.

