Congressmen tour Mason Temple, NCRM to honor MLK

Dozens of members of Congress will visit Mason Temple and National Civil Rights Museum on Friday.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) is one of the representatives in town to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The lawmakers will visit Mason Temple, where King delivered his last sermon, and the Lorraine Motel, where he was assassinated the day after the speech.

Cohen and Alexander are among the lawmakers expected to deliver speeches Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.