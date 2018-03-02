Teen charged with killing couple in their 70s after speeding through red light

An 18-year-old faces reckless vehicular homicide after a couple was killed in a crash in Collierville in October 2017.

A grand jury indicted Parker Jackson on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide as well as one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Married couple John Longworth, 75, and Geraldine Longworth, 74, were killed in the crash at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Bray Station Road.

Investigators said Jackson's pickup drove through a red light and hit the vehicle with the Longworths inside, killing them both.

A passenger in Jackson's pickup was also critically injured in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.