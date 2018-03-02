2 North Memphis homes closed as public nuisance

Two houses in North Memphis are now boarded up.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office deemed the houses public nuisances after receiving thousands of complaints.

District Attorney Amy Weirich said investigators received 8,602 complaints about the two houses on Crockett Place over a two-year period.

"Streets like this, homes like this, will not be tolerated by the men and women whose job it is every day to wake up and do the right thing," Weirich said. "We are close to schools. We are close to Klondike Elementary, close to Northside. We are just down the street from a house of worship."

Weirich went on to say that the owners of both homes are deceased.

Search warrants uncovered marijuana, cocaine, and $3,000 in cash, and four people are facing felony charges.

"If you see something, say something. They have done it 8,000 times and finally we are here," Weirich said.

Over the last two years, parents like Jesse Eddings have been concerned. It is less than a two-minute walk from the two boarded-up houses to where Eddings' son goes to school.

"I tell him to say no to drugs," Eddings said. "These kids get out and they can be approached by these people selling drugs."

Though the homes are now no longer open for business, WMC Action News 5 asked Weirich why it took two years to shut them down.

"Often times, it's just getting our arms around the data, our arms around the info," she explained.

Weirich went on to say that every call or arrest made by police is not reported to the DA's office and that it takes time to evaluate all of the information.

She said a man was murdered in a drive-by just last month on that street and that murder kept the area on their radar.

