North Memphis home closed as public nuisance

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The home on Crockett (Source: WMC Action News 5) The home on Crockett (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Law enforcement officials are shutting down a Memphis home as a public nuisance.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Memphis Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff's Office will host a joint press conference at 1 p.m.

They'll be in front of 834 Crockett Place in North Memphis.

