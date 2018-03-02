Memphis students head to Czech Republic in Memphis in May exchange program

Nine high school students from the Mid-South are on a trip of a lifetime to the Czech republic and will represent Memphis for a week.

They're part of the Memphis in May Student Exchange Program. The students left Memphis International around 10 Friday morning. They will be staying with host families in the Southern part of the Czech republic. They will travel to Prague, and learn about the country's architecture, castles and world class museums.

The students are from Houston High School, Lausanne, Middle College, St. Mary’s, Craigmont, Hollis Price Middle College and White Station.

They were chosen based on their academic performance, community service and communication skills. They will return to Memphis next Saturday, March 10.

Czech Republic high school students will come here to Memphis next month as part of the Memphis in May student exchange program and take part in White Station's prom while here.

