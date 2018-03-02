Man convicted in pawn shop smash-and-grab

A criminal court jury convicted a man accused of a smash-and-grab robbery at a South Memphis pawn shop.

The robbery happened at Cash America Pawn in August 2014. Investigators said two men entered the store with a gun and a hammer threatened customers and employees, broke a glass display case, and stole a large amount of jewelry and cash.

The suspects were captured soon after in the middle of a field in West Memphis.

Victor Wise, 29, was convicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced later this month.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.