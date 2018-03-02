Framing completed on 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is taking shape.

Groundbreaking for the house took place in November. Now, the framing is complete.

March 30 is the first day you can reserve tickets for the home. WMC Action News 5 will have special coverage all day March 30 to kick off the event.

Each ticket is $100 and the proceeds from the event go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Dream Home fundraiser is one of St. Jude's most important fundraising events of the year.

If you want to see the house for yourself, you'll need to wait until May 19. That's the first day of the open house. The house will be open on weekends from May 19-June 17.

This year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will take place June 24.

