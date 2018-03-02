5 Great Things: Young hero, boxer praised, Memphis featured in national magazine

We're moving into March, and there's surely a ton of great things about to happen, but we don't want to forget some of the great things that happened in February. Below, you'll read about 5 Great Things that happened as February came to a close.

A Memphis elementary school student is being praised for his quick-thinking. Memphis Police Department said 8-year-old Yonery Membreno reported a possible child abduction to authorities when he saw something suspicious. MPD investigated and determined what Membreno saw was not an abduction, but the department said the young boy did exactly what he should've done. They said if more people would keep and eye out and be willing to speak up when they see something unusual, the world would be a safer place.

Thanks the the success of Marvel's Black Panther movie, Disney donated $1 million to the Boys & Girls Club to build STEM education centers in 12 cities across the country. Memphis is one of those cities.

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather said he believed 24-year-old Memphis native Ladarius Miller will be a champion some day. Miller is now on Mayweather's "The Money Team."

The widow of Former Tri State Defender Newspaper Publisher Bernal E. Smith II donated his clothes to the Memphis Urban league. The donated wardrobe will help young minority men dress for success. Smith's widow hopes more people will join the cause.

Food and Wine Magazine is spotlighting the Bluff City. The article praises Beale Street, Graceland, Memphis food, Memphis music, and many other must-see Memphis attractions.

