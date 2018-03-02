Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man was shot in Whitehaven on Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:16 p.m. near the intersection of Delta Road and Hewlett Road.

MPD said the man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. 

No suspect information was given.

