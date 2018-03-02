Mid-South Food Bank undergoing renovations to improve productivity

The Mid-South Food Bank, after more than 35 years of helping eliminate hunger, is undertaking a new and amazing project--a new place to do business.

But, your help is needed to make it happen.

The current Mid-South Food Bank building is in need of renovations--which are happening now.

The Mid-South Food Bank currently only serves 200,000 of the more than 400,000 who face food insecurity on a daily basis, and the new facility is going to allow them to get more food in, get it processed, and get it out quicker.

Once renovated, Estella Mayhue-Greer, President and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank, said the renovation will also save the food bank hundreds of thousands of dollars each year because the current two facilities are old and need constant repair.

"And it comes out to about a$1,000 dollars a day. So, imagine what we can do with $360,000--how many more families we can feed," she said.

There are a total of 34 loading docks in the new building--half of which are in what will be the cooling dock, which is important since the food bank will then be able to take in and store perishable foods.

When a product arrives in the summer time, food bank employees are currently trying to rush it into the freezer because it's 80-90 degrees in the warehouse.

The cool dock will allow the food bank to process that food, get it sorted, and get it out to the people who need it.

Volunteers who come in to help will have something new to explore, as well.

In the new building, there will be a brightly-colored wall that will serve as a nice new training facility so that volunteers can come in and learn how to properly process all the food that's donated.

"I think the most important thing about this new facility--in addition to us being able to distribute more nutritious food--is it is going to provide an awesome experience for our volunteers," Mayhue-Greer said.

If you want to help the food bank with this project, you can click here.

In addition to a regular monetary donation, you can also buy an apple that will be displayed as part of a walkway and tree of hope in the new distribution center. Click here to purchase an apple.

