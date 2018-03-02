Oxford man accused of sex trafficking a child

An Oxford man has been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

On March 1, officers stopped a vehicle with a switched tag. During the stop, officers suspected the driver, 38-year-old Edward Daniels, was under the influence.

While talking with Daniels, officers discovered narcotics in his possession.

Officers also discovered one of his passengers had been reported as a runaway juvenile from another county.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined Daniels had been trafficking the minor for commercial sex acts.

He was charged with trafficking and his bond was revoked due to being out on parole.

This case is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.