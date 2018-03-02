Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support

Rap superstar Rick Ross is hooked up to a machine that has taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.

Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive, TMZ reports.

In 2014, then-Mayor A C Wharton gave Ross a key to the city of Memphis for opening up several area Wingstop locations and bringing jobs to the Mid-South.

That same year, Ross--who was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, but raised in Florida--released a song called "Elvis Presley Blvd" featuring Memphis rapper Project Pat, which paid homage to the historic Memphis street.

According to TMZ, Ross is at a Miami area hospital in the cardio unit.

