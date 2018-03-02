NFL lineman has jersey retired by Hernando High School

A pro football player from the Mid-South made his return home today to receive an honor that he said means more to him than his first professional start.

Friday was Bradley Sowell day in Hernando, Mississippi.

Sowell, an offensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, played his high school football for the Hernando Tigers, and started for the Ole Miss Rebels under head coach Houston Nutt.

Now, Sowell has a day named after him in his hometown and also his No. 77 football jersey retired at Hernando High School.

Sowell graduated from Ole Miss in 2012 and has spent seven years in the NFL with six different teams including Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Arizona, and Seattle.

Sowell said he owes his success to the city of Hernando.

"Really cool to come back to my hometown and see everybody. I was telling people earlier it's cool to get my jersey retired, but I view this as more of a celebration for Hernando. The leadership from this city, it's just something we can all celebrate together, and without this city I wouldn't be where I am today," he said.

Sowell, who's currently backing up fellow Ole Miss alum Bobby Massie, is going into his second year with the Bears.

