NFL lineman has jersey retired by Hernando High School

A jury convicted a Memphis grandfather of being his ex-wife while their grandson slept just feet away.More >>
A jury convicted a Memphis grandfather of being his ex-wife while their grandson slept just feet away.More >>
A poverty report released earlier this week tracking the struggle in Memphis since the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shed new light on incarceration rates.More >>
A poverty report released earlier this week tracking the struggle in Memphis since the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shed new light on incarceration rates.More >>
City and county leaders are voicing their concerns over the board who offers incentives to lure development to the Mid-South.More >>
City and county leaders are voicing their concerns over the board who offers incentives to lure development to the Mid-South.More >>
The event at the Mason Temple not only honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the sanitation workers’ strike.More >>
The event at the Mason Temple not only honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the sanitation workers’ strike.More >>
Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) was in Memphis today for a commemorative Civil Rights pilgrimage starting at the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was killed in 1968.More >>
Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) was in Memphis today for a commemorative Civil Rights pilgrimage starting at the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was killed in 1968.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Thousands of people attended Reverend Billy Graham's funeral Friday afternoon to say goodbye to the man known as "America's Pastor."More >>
Thousands of people attended Reverend Billy Graham's funeral Friday afternoon to say goodbye to the man known as "America's Pastor."More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A puppy found on the side of the road in Kansas is recovering after being taken to an emergency vet having been cruelly abused.More >>
A puppy found on the side of the road in Kansas is recovering after being taken to an emergency vet having been cruelly abused.More >>