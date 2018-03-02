Grandfather convicted of brutally beating ex-wife

A Bartlett woman took the stand against her ex-husband who she said brutally beat her 2.5 years ago.

A Bartlett woman took the stand against her ex-husband who she said brutally beat her 2.5 years ago.

Ruth Ann McDaniel in the hospital after the beating (L) and then in the courthouse in 2018 (R). (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Ruth Ann McDaniel in the hospital after the beating (L) and then in the courthouse in 2018 (R). (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A jury convicted a Memphis grandfather of beating his ex-wife while their grandson slept just feet away.

James McDaniel was accused of aggravated assault. He'll face three to six years behind bars for his actions in September 2015.

The conviction on aggravated assault is not what prosecutors were hoping to get. They sought a conviction on the charge of attempted, premeditated murder. That conviction would've put McDaniel behind bars for 15-25 years.

McDaniel brutally beat his ex-wife outside their home in 2015.

Ruth Ann McDaniel said James got mad at her when he couldn't find the battery to his scooter. He then punched her repeatedly and refused to take her to get medical attention.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.