MPD needs help solving murder of officer's husband

Memphis Police Department is shining a new light on a case that hits especially close to home.

An officer's husband was murdered while on the job at a group care home.

MPD has received only two tips in the murder of 30-year-old DeMario Hughley--a man married to a police officer who is expecting his child.

Investigators are begging the public to come forward with information to solve this crime.

"I just want to know who did this to my husband, so me and my family can get some kind of closure; can't sleep at night. My world has been flipped upside down," Rosetta, DeMario's wife, said in November.

DeMario was shot and killed at the beginning of October where he worked at a group home in Frayser that cares for people with mental disabilities.

"At this point, we have received two tips, two tips on this murder," Major Lambert Ross with MPD said.

And those tips led nowhere.

"My unborn child will never know how great of a father my husband could be. How great a man he was to us. My baby will never experience that," Rosetta said.

DeMario was working on his master's in child psychology. Rosetta said he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot.

There appear to be no witnesses.

"His co-workers heard shots but saw no one and there were no cameras in the in the facility," Ross said.

MPD said no one saw anyone walking down the street and investigators have no motive for the shooting.

MPD needs information to solve the murder of DeMario Hughley.

"We're asking people to come forward. We need your help," Ross said.

If you know anything about who killed DeMario Hughley, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

