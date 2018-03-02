Hustle's Comanche playing for mother, shot at NBA

Memphis Hustle Forward Chance Comanche is used to being around stars.

Comanche went to Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles where the alums include the likes of Angelina Jolie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicolas Cage, and the late Carrie Fischer.

Comanche isn't quite on that status yet, but the rookie G-Leaguer is moving in the right direction.

Despite not getting picked in the 2017 NBA Draft, Comanche impressed the Hustle in tryouts to earn a spot on the team.

But when the season came around, Comanche only saw action in 10 of the team's first 14 games, averaging just 3.5 points per game.

But, Comanche has since improved that average to a little more than eight points a game and five rebounds.

"I've learned a lot over these last few months, and I'm still growing every day. Just expanding my game and my knowledge of my game and how the game is played at this level," he said.

Comanche's motivation is his mom Melissa McGee.

Melissa was a women's basketball standout at Long Beach Poly State in the early 90s, which she turned into a pro career before a knee injury ended her run.

"She's just always been there through everything for me. For me to be able to play and even make it this far in life, I can see how proud she is of me. I play for her to give her an easy life. Let her just watch me play, that's it. She can just travel the world and watch me play basketball,," Comanche said.

Chance isn't sitting around hoping the NBA will take a chance on him, he's trying to earn it through sweat equity--which means a lot of extra practice away from the team.

He said he spends his free time back in the gym working on drills, all for a chance to play in the NBA.

"That would mean everything. Just to be able to have that opportunity. That chance to just say like, 'now here's my shot. let me show you guys what I can do,'" Comanche said.

So how close is Comanche to that big contract?

"I couldn't even tell you. I could be a foot away. I could be a mile away," he said.

That's Comanche being humble. Hustle head coach Glynn Cyprien says otherwise.

"I think he's real close. He's just got to continue. We talk every day, it's a day by day, step by step process, and if he continues to do that then you'll see him on NBA courts for a long time," Cyprien said.

That would add one more name to the group of A-listers from Beverly Hills High.

