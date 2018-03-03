Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.

Shawn McCobb Jr., 13, was last seen by his mother Friday afternoon in the 2500 of Ketchum.

McCobb is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, with a medium complexion, and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black AirForce Ones

If you see McCobb, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

