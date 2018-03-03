Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Hustle Forward Chance Comanche is used to being around stars.More >>
Memphis Hustle Forward Chance Comanche is used to being around stars.More >>
Memphis Police Department is shining a new light on a case that hits especially close to home.More >>
Memphis Police Department is shining a new light on a case that hits especially close to home.More >>
Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) was in Memphis today for a commemorative Civil Rights pilgrimage starting at the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was killed in 1968.More >>
Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) was in Memphis today for a commemorative Civil Rights pilgrimage starting at the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was killed in 1968.More >>
Two houses in North Memphis are now boarded up.More >>
Two houses in North Memphis are now boarded up.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.More >>
Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>