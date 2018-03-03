New development brings grocery store to Lakeland

The final wall of the former Lakeland Factory Outlet Mall has been torn down.

Demolition of the old building is making way for new construction known as The Lake District.

The first tenant of the new space will be a grocery store known as "The Stock Market."

The Lake District will be a mixed use space consisting of retail, homes, hotels, and more.

On over 160 acres, the project will be at southeast corner of I-40 and Canada Road.

