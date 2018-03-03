New development brings grocery store to Lakeland - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New development brings grocery store to Lakeland

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The Lake District rendering. (Source: thelakedistrict.us) The Lake District rendering. (Source: thelakedistrict.us)
LAKELAND, TN (WMC) -

The final wall of the former Lakeland Factory Outlet Mall has been torn down.

Demolition of the old building is making way for new construction known as The Lake District

The first tenant of the new space will be a grocery store known as "The Stock Market."

The Lake District will be a mixed use space consisting of retail, homes, hotels, and more. 

On over 160 acres, the project will be at southeast corner of I-40 and Canada Road.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

