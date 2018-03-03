FedEx approved for updates to Memphis hub

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved FedEx to update it's Memphis hub.

The company plans to demolish about 24 buildings and build several new facilities, including 328,000 square foot a sort facility.

FedEx announced in January that it planned to invest more than $3 billion in the company and it's people as a result of recent tax cuts.

No word on when construction will begin.

