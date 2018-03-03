FedEx approved for updates to Memphis hub - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx approved for updates to Memphis hub

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved FedEx to update it's Memphis hub.

The company plans to demolish about 24 buildings and build several new facilities, including 328,000 square foot a sort facility.

FedEx announced in January that it planned to invest more than $3 billion in the company and it's people as a result of recent tax cuts.

No word on when construction will begin. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    •   
