Free active-shooter training session held in Shelby County

Preparing for the worst--that was the philosophy behind a standing-room only event in Shelby County today.

Emergency officials provided free active shooter training to civilians.

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness says immediately following the Parkland, Florida school shooting, their office was flooded with callers requesting an awareness session.

They answered that call.

Serina Jones brought her daughters and their friend to a free active shooting training course.

"They are going to be going to college in the fall and I wanted them to be prepared with all of the things that are going on in the world with active shooter situations," Jones said.

"Planning reduces fear," Terry Donald with Shelby County Office of Preparedness said.

People in attendance learned the basics of survival.

"If that ever happened to them, if they are in a shopping mall, then they know what to do, not to run towards gunfire but to run, hide, or fight to get away from it," Jones said.

One of the first wrong moves you can make is try to pull out your cell phone and record what's happening. Instructors say the first thing you should do is drop everything, leave your belongings behind, and run to the nearest exit.

"Know where the exits are and that's plural. We want you to know where there is more than one exit so if you can't go out one way you can go out another way," Donald said. "We're not looking for you to be a hero. We want you to run and get out of there."

If you can't run, hiding is step two. Get out of the shooter's view, lock the door, and remain quiet.

The last resort if your life is in danger, fight back.

"Teachers are starting to lock the doors and we're staying secure. We can't even leave to go in the hallway now," student Hunter Jones said. "I learned to stay safe, not panic or anything, just have a plan for what we're going to do if anything ever happened."

