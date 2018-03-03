MPD searching for man who attempted to rob First Tennessee Bank

Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who tried to rob a First Tennessee Bank on Summer Avenue.

The attempted robbery happened at the First Tennessee located on Summer near the intersection of Waring Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

MPD said the suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

However, the suspect walked out of the bank without taking anything.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s standing 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 180 pounds, wearing a white hat with Arkansas written across the front, burgundy glasses, a burgundy jacket, a blue shirt, and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

