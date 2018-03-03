Top political candidates speak with Shelby County voters

Dozens of top political candidates were in Memphis to speak directly to Shelby County voters.

A total of 90 candidates shook hands and talked about the issues with voters from Memphis.

The event happened this afternoon for three hours as a way for voters to meet candidates and start forming opinions on who they will vote for in the upcoming elections.

The Tennessee Nurses Association and the League of Women Voters in Memphis and Shelby County hosted the event on the University of Memphis Center Ballroom.

WMC Action News 5 spoke to several voters and asked them what they wanted to hear from candidates today.

"I really wanted to see what the candidates had to offer. This is really my first time getting into this politics thing," voter Denzel Anthony said.

"Our crime issue. I want to see it better. I want to see my children who do not live in this city who will not come back to this city because they don't feel like there's opportunities here. I want better opportunities," voter Jean Elliot said.

There were dozens of voters who interacted with all kinds of candidates, from local state senators and representatives to candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate.

