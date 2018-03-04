MS slow driving bill set to become law

Mississippi's so-called "Slow Poke" bill is set to become law.

The bill states that on any road with at least four lanes, a vehicle should not impede traffic in the left lane.

It specifies that drivers should only use the left lane for turns, exiting or passing unless the right lane is closed, is in disrepair or is otherwise impassable.

Punishment would be a fine of 5 to $50 dollars.

If signed, the law would go into effect July 1.

