NWS surveys Keiser, Arkansas Tornado

The National Weather Service out of Memphis released its preliminary data for the Keiser, Arkansas Tornado that injured one person.

The EF-1 rated tornado had estimated wind speeds peak around 90 mph, was around 50 yards wide and lasted around 4 miles.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm began at 6:10 p.m. on February 24th and lasted until 6:15 p.m. carving a path of damage for 4 miles. The tornado damaged numerous buildings in Kiser and along Interstate 55 in Osceola.

3 to 4 tornadoes struck as the cold front pushed across the region on that February Day, and as we progress through the end of winter and into the spring season, now is the time to prepare for severe weather.

Around 1,200 tornadoes strike the United States each year and according to the website ready.gov, there are ways you can prepare your family for the event severe weather strikes your region.

One way is to build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan. Also identify safe rooms in buildings, homes or businesses. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Be alerted to changing weather conditions.

Destruction can be devastating in a tornado, but the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Storm Tracking Team is here to keep your family safe.

