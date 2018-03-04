20 Arkansas homes evacuated because of river flooding

About 20 homes in Earle, Arkansas have been evacuated because of flooding from the Tyronza River, according to Bud Spears, director of Crittenden County Emergency Management Agency.

Most of the families who were forced to evacuate had somewhere else to stay, but about five families didn't. So, a Red Cross shelter was set up at the old Earle Elementary gymnasium.

Spears said he and his team are monitoring the situation, and he expects the river to begin receding soon.

All of the homes that were evacuated were in a flood-prone area.

