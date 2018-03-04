2 dead after train crashed with ATV in Mississippi

Two people were killed after an all-terrain vehicle crashed with an Amtrak train in Crenshaw, Mississippi, according to Quitman County Detective Darryl Linzy.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on KT Road.

The identities of the two victims--one man and one woman--have not yet been released.

Amtrak said the train was en route to Chicago from New Orleans when it came in contact with an ATV obstructing the tracks.

None of the 121 passengers aboard the train were injured, and the train was delayed for about three-and-a-half hours.

