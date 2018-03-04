2 dead after train crashed with ATV in Mississippi

The Castillo family has dreamed of a something like this happening.More >>
Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels as more rain expected in the next few days.
Two people were killed after an all-terrain vehicle crashed with an Amtrak train in Crenshaw, Mississippi, according to Quitman County Detective Darryl Linzy.
About 20 homes in Earle, Arkansas have been evacuated because of flooding from the Tyronza River, according to Bud Spears, director of Crittenden County Emergency Management Agency.
The National Weather Service out of Memphis released its preliminary data for the Keiser, Arkansas Tornado that injured one person.
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn't see what was coming.
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.
