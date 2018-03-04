Emergency officials keep close eye on MS River with more rain ex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Emergency officials keep close eye on MS River with more rain expected

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerica Phillips
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels as more rain expected in the next few days.

The river reached flood stage a month earlier than expected.

Nita Jones doesn't live far from the banks of the river. She, along with several other residents, came down near Mud Island to get a closer look at the water.

"It's just amazing and kind of scary but also fascinating to come and see it," Jones said. "I love that we're on the river. It's a blessing in disguise, but we have to keep an eye on it."

And keeping an eye of it is what Dale Lane and his team are doing at the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

"We have a GIS mapping software that allows us to project out at least 48 hours in advance based on the levels of the Mississippi River to tell us what homes and businesses will be impacted," Lane said.

The parking lot at the Mississippi River Greenbelt Park is already flooded, and we're still about a week away from the river's expected crest.

Hydrologists with the National Weather Service predict the river will crest at 39 feet.

"The Mississippi River is beautiful but also dangerous, so those around Mississippi Greenbelt Park, stay out of the water. Not only is it dangerous from a current standpoint but also from potential toxins that are in the water," Lane said.

In 2011, historic flooding reached 48 feet prompting President Barack Obama to declare Tennessee and other areas of the Mid-South federal disaster zones.

With record rainfall so far this year, Jones said there's reason for concern.

"If you live near areas that are prone to flooding, make sure you know where you are going to go in case you have to evacuate. Have that evacuation plan ready to go," Lane said.

The Army Corps of Engineers said areas protected by levees will likely be OK.

Their teams will be back out inspecting the river levels  Monday. 

If you need to report high water creeping up near your home or property, call the Shelby County Office of Preparedness at (901) 222-6700

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-05 03:55:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Man slashes woman's neck at laundromat

    Caught on camera: Man slashes woman's neck at laundromat

    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:31 PM EST2018-03-05 01:31:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-03-05 01:40:25 GMT
    (Source: Pico-Union Laundromat)(Source: Pico-Union Laundromat)

    Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.

    More >>

    Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.

    More >>

  • Body of missing driver found hours after he crashed into rising water

    Body of missing driver found hours after he crashed into rising water

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:34 PM EST2018-03-02 21:34:29 GMT

    A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.

    More >>

    A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly