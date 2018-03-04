Non-profit donates car to St. Jude patient's family

Kadence Castillo has been battling a rare form of bone cancer since 2016--a battle that has taken her right leg.

Her family lives in Alabama and has to travel to St. Jude every six weeks, but there's one major problem.

"I did have a vehicle, but unfortunately, it broke down before we had come here, and I just didn't have the money to get it fixed," Alina Castillo, Kadence's mother, said.

Sunday night, Kadence, her brother, and sister explored the Nissan Xterra donated to them by a non-profit called Operation Red Shoes, which was created in memory of a St. Jude patient.

"The chairs are really comfy," Kadence said.

Alina said the car means the world to her family.

"I was overwhelmed. I kept saying, 'this is too good to be true. This is too good to be true,'" she said.

For Kadence, her childhood spirit has much bigger ideas for the family car.

"Sometimes you'll be craving doughnuts or Chinese food, and we would not be able to go drive to the doughnut shop or anything. So now we have a car to do that. And I can get many, many doughnuts," she said.

With red shoes on their feet and smiles on the Castillo's faces, the donation was a huge success, and now the family can go get as many doughnuts as their heart desires.

"I would like to say thank you, and they are really awesome people," Kadence said.

