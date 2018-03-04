One of newborn twins found in suitcase identified as male

One of the newborn twins found in a suitcase in Cross County, Arkansas has been identified as a male, according to Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith.

Smith said the sheriff's office is working every lead, and they have interviewed at least 19 woman and two men during the investigation.

All of the women that he and his team interviewed who were pregnant with twins have been accounted for.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call 870-238-5700.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.