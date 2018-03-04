One of newborn twins found in suitcase identified as male

One of the two newborn twins found in a suitcase in Cross County, Arkansas has been identified as a male, according to Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith.More >>
The Castillo family has dreamed of a something like this happening.More >>
Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels as more rain expected in the next few days.More >>
Two people were killed after an all-terrain vehicle crashed with an Amtrak train in Crenshaw, Mississippi, according to Quitman County Detective Darryl Linzy.More >>
About 20 homes in Earle, Arkansas have been evacuated because of flooding from the Tyronza River, according to Bud Spears, director of Crittenden County Emergency Management Agency.More >>
