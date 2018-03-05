3 Memphis Walgreens burglarized in same night

Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries at separate Walgreens stores.

The string of burglaries kicked off around 2:30 Monday morning.

The three stores that were hit are located at:

Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue

Quince Road and Mt Moriah Road

Poplar Avenue and Perkins Road

Detectives said the suspect stole from the pharmacy at the Thomas Street location. It's unknown what, if anything, was taken from the other two stores.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.