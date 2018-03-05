Highpoint Church 'wrapping up' Savage investigation

Highpoint Church leaders said they are 'wrapping up' their investigation into pastor Andy Savage.

Months ago, a woman said she was sexually assaulted by Savage when he was a youth pastor in Texas.

Savage admitted to the transgressions, and told Highpoint about the incident before he started in Memphis.

Savage has been on leave since early January when the investigation began.

The church issues the following statement on the investigation:

"We want to update you regarding Andy Savage. The investigation is wrapping up and the initial findings give us assurance that we can begin the long process of moving forward as a church. Just as the culture around us is waking up to the suffering expressed by the courageous voices of the #metoo movement, we are taking very seriously our commitment to fully understand how our church should minister to the needs of the people we impact. Andy Savage remains on leave. We will release further updates as the situation requires."

According to a church administrator, a separate investigation concerning the church's practices for protecting children is expected to begin after the Savage investigation is complete.

