Study Ranks Best U.S. States for Retirement

With almost 30 percent of all non-retired adults having no retirement savings or pension, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Retire.



To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The categories include adjusted cost of living, weather, and quality of public hospitals.



Best States to Retire

Florida Colorado South Dakota Iowa Virginia Wyoming New Hampshire Idaho Utah Arizona



Best vs. Worst

Mississippi has the lowest adjusted cost-of-living index for retirees, 84.91, which is 2.2 times lower than in Hawaii, where it is highest at 185.73.

Louisiana has the lowest median annual cost of elderly housekeeping, $34,320, which is 1.9 times lower than in North Dakota, where it is highest at $63,972.

Alaska has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older still working, 23.01 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in West Virginia, where it is lowest at 12.56 percent.

Florida has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older, 19.1 percent, which is two times higher than in Alaska, where it is lowest at 9.4 percent.

To view the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, please visit.

