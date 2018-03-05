Brooklyn BBQ has no chance at taking over the world

We all know Memphis is the barbecue mecca of the world. So when someone tries to reach for our throne, we have to snap back at 'em.

That's exactly what happened following the unfortunate Tweet from Munchies (an offshoot of Vice, based around food) this weekend.

Munchies Tweeted a photo of a sad-looking plate of BBQ, with the caption, "Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?"

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912 — MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018

There's a link to an article explaining their wording, but let's be real: This is Twitter, and nobody is reading that nonsense. We can see from the picture that the folks in Brooklyn aren't doing their BBQ right.

Munchies was then grilled harder than their funky brisket by everyone from Kansas City to Texas to the Bluff City. The Memphis Grizzlies and Mayor Jim Strickland joined in on the onslaught.

(We actually hope MPD does investigate this nonsense.)

Bless their hearts. https://t.co/QgTl3goKt5 — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) March 5, 2018

(He didn't mean that in a kind way.)

The rest of Twitter kept up the ruthlessness, tossing shade like Godzilla was blocking the sun. There's a nice "moments" compilation, which you should only check out if you're ready to bust out laughing.

Needless to say, if we were forced to stare at that plate of BBQ, we'd resemble the Michael Scott "NOOOO!" GIF.

