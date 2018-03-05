General Jackson Showboat stuck in Memphis due to flooded MS River

A showboat known for calling Nashville its home is spending some more time in Memphis.

The General Jackson Showboat has been sitting on the Mississippi River in Memphis for days. It stopped in Memphis on its way back to Nashville from New Orleans.

The boat was forced to stop in Memphis due to the Mississippi River being above flood stage.

The river is expected to crest Friday, at which point the boat may resume it's trip home to Nashville.

