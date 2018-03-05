Gun accidentally goes off inside Germantown health clinic

A gun went off inside a Germantown health clinic Monday morning.

A man brought the gun inside the clinic and dropped it, causing the gun to fire, according to Germantown Police Department.

The incident happened at a clinic on Wolf Park Drive around 10:45 a.m.

Officers identified the patient as a 52-year-old man from Southaven, but did not release his name.

No one was injured by the fired shot.

Criminal charges against the man are pending.

