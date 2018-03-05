New historical marker to clarify history of Nathan Bedford Forrest

Nathan Bedford Forrest historical marker and statue. His statue has since been removed from public display. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A new historical marker about Nathan Bedford Forrest will be unveiled in April.

The marker will be placed near the corner of Adams Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard in Downtown Memphis.

A historical marker for Forrest is already in the area. It was placed in 1955 and states that Forrest had a home at the site and became wealthy from his "business enterprises."

That historical marker neglects to mention that his most profitable business enterprise was slave trading. He owned and operated a slave yard next to his home from 1854-1860. He sold thousands of men, women, and children at the site--sending most of them to plantations in the Mississippi Delta.

Students at Rhodes College researched and wrote the text for the new historical marker. It will be placed on the property of Calvary Episcopal Church--the church's parking lot now occupies the area where the slave yard once operated.

The dedication of the new historical marker will happen April 4, 2018.

Rhodes College professor Timothy S. Huebner wrote a guest column for Commercial Appeal detailing the history of the property and Forrest's business enterprises in the area.

