1 person shot, critically injured in Memphis bank robbery

One person is critically injured after being shot during a bank robbery in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened at First Tennessee Bank at 2015 East Brooks Road.

Investigators arrived at the bank and learned that one person had been shot during the robbery. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One bank employee said the victim was the bank's security guard.

Three suspects remain at large. MPD released surveillance video showing one of the suspects. If you can identify the suspect, please contact MPD at 901-545-COPS.

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley spoke with witnesses and bank employees. She'll have the latest on the search for the robbers, tonight at 5.

