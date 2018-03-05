Cosmetologists protest bill that end license requirement to style natural hair

A group of Memphis cosmetologists held a town hall Monday about a bill going through the state legislature.

If passed, House Bill 1809 would repeal the license requirement to perform natural hair styling.

Under current law, a barber or cosmetologist must complete 1,500 hours of practice to get a license in Tennessee.

One local group said it’s needed for safety reasons.

“That would be dangerous on those textures of hairs,” cosmetologist Hazel Moore said. “Everybody can lose hair if it’s not done properly.”

This bill would also unify barbering and cosmetology into one licensed trade.

If the bill passes it will go into effect on January 1, 2019.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.