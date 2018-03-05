Oxford high school theatre group to attend national competition

Ricky Hampton, the Memphis rapper who goes by the stage name “Finese2Tymes,” pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge stemming from a 2017 concert incident.More >>
If you don't yet have dinner plans solidified for the week, here's something to try: Memphis Black Restaurant Week is back for a third year.More >>
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1.More >>
About 20 homes in Earle, Arkansas have been evacuated because of flooding from the Tyronza River, according to Bud Spears, director of Crittenden County Emergency Management Agency.More >>
A group of Memphis cosmetologists held a town hall Monday about a bill going through the state legislature.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
Part of Highway 6 has been shut down due to a two-vehicle crash in Bosque County.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Birmingham police say there is no threat to the public after a report of a suspicious package in the 3900 block of Colonnade Parkway.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1, 2018.More >>
