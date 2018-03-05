Oxford high school theatre group to attend national competition

Oxford High School Theatre will be competing in a national competition in March.

The group will travel to the Southeastern Theatre Conference to perform its award-winning version of "the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

The high school students will compete against schools from 10 other states at the competition in Mobile, Alabama.

In order to raise funds for the trip, the group will perform Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Kayla Mize Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for non-students and $5 for students.

