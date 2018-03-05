Black Restaurant Week returns to Memphis

If you don't yet have dinner plans solidified for the week, here's something to try: Memphis Black Restaurant Week is back for a third year.

Valerie Peavy said her restaurant, The Office at Uptown, creates a unique atmosphere.

“It’s a place where we say people can work. learn, and dine,” Peavy said. “This gave us a chance to bring in something a little different to the community and then we're on the side of town where you can't make a quick copy, so if you need a copy or a fax, we can do that as well.”

It's the third year the business on North Second Street has participated in Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

“When you look at black restaurants, we cook everything and this gives us a chance to showcase what we do,” Peavy said.

Cynthia Daniels said that's exactly what she set out to do when she established the week, which creates an opportunity to raise awareness about minority-owned businesses in Memphis.

Daniels said social media plays a pivotal role in bringing in new customers.

“It's a grassroots effort so people know that you go to the website, share it on your Facebook page, take pictures of food, share it, tag it, hashtag it, it's just been a great morning already,” Daniels said.

Throughout the week, with no reservation required, customers can visit 11 black-owned restaurants with a wide-variety of menu offerings.

The last two years, the event brought in $260,000 in a week's revenue and created 90 jobs.

This year's goal is $400,000 and Daniels said the concept continues to expand.

“We've branched out to Richmond Virginia, St. Louis, Atlanta, Houston. It's really just become a national movement to make sure that we're supporting minority eateries and it's for everybody,” Daniels said.

