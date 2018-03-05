MPD recognized at Sunday’s Tigers game - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Tigers fans were cheering for blue in more way than one at Sunday's basketball game.

Memphis Police Department received the game ball against East Carolina University at FedExForum.

MPD's recruiting team, along with a giant inflatable officer and Director Mike Rallings took the court to receive the ball.

