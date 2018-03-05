Chelsea flood walls protect city from rising waters

A project from the 1940's is now protecting a neighborhood from flood waters.

These murals do more than just brighten up North Memphis. They're painted on a flood wall that runs parallel to Chelsea Avenue.

Built in the 1940's by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the wall is part of a levee system that protects Memphis from rising flood water.

The Chelsea flood wall protects thousands of people in North Memphis from the Wolf River, which is higher than usual just like the Mississippi River.

Workers at North Memphis businesses that flooded in 2011 are keeping a close eye on Wolf River.

“Before you could see a bank on the lake and now you can't see it,” Midtown Auto Parts employee Jennifer Taylor said. “And the parks are flooded too. The other day I took a picture, barricaded three feet high. Now it's up and over them."

The salvage yard was underwater in 2011 when the Mississippi River reached 48 feet. The crest this time should be about 40 feet.

