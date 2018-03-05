Grandmother accused of smuggling drugs to incarcerated grandson

A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.

Investigators said the grandmother, 68-year-old Sarah Griffin, was visiting her grandson behind bars and brought him a bag of Doritos.

Besides Doritos, the bag had something else in it – a packet of drugs wrapped in electrical tape.

"She had no idea,” her brother Dennis Demarco said. “He could con her into doing anything. He could probably con y'all into doing anything."

DeMarco, who did not want to be seen on camera, said his sister let her love for her grandson Cody Clements cloud her judgment.

"She loved him,” DeMarco said. “She loved him."

Clements lived in an East Memphis house with Griffin and DeMarco.

DeMarco repeatedly said his sister had no idea she was delivering drugs to Clements in the Shelby County Jail on Mullins Station.

"She had no idea, she thought it was a cell phone,” DeMarco said. “She met somebody that said they had his cell phone."

Investigators said when Griffin handed a Doritos bag to Clements, an officer asked for the bag.

Before the officer got the bag, investigators said Clements grabbed a small object wrapped in electrical tape. Inside was methamphetamine, 40 Xanax pills, ecstasy, and heroin.

Griffin told investigators she thought it was a cell phone. She said an unidentified woman gave her the bag with the drugs a couple of hours before she went to visit her grandson on Saturday.

DeMarco said Clements has a problem with drugs. He was convicted of aggravated burglary last year and got a three-year sentence.

He said the whole thing makes him angry.

"I don't know if she's even had a traffic ticket,” DeMarco said.

Griffin was released from jail Monday afternoon.She is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Her brother said her church is paying for her attorney.

