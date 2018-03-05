Police investigate reports of shots fired at Oak Court Mall

Memphis Police Department confirms it is investigating reports of shots fired at Oak Court Mall.

Investigators said a fight inside the mall spilled outside shortly before 6 p.m. Monday

Police said they didn't find any victims or suspects at the scene. They did, however, block off one entrance to the mall off Southern Avenue.

Officials are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the mall.

