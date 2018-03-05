Police investigate shots fired at Oak Court Mall - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police investigate shots fired at Oak Court Mall

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department confirms it is investigating reports of shots fired at Oak Court Mall. 

Investigators said a fight inside the mall spilled outside. 

Police said they didn't find any victims or suspects at the scene. 

Officials are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the mall. 

