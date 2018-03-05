Police searching for 5 wanted in connection to Oak Court Mall shooting

Memphis Police Department is searching for five people of interest in a shooting outside Oak Court Mall.

Investigators said a fight inside the mall spilled outside shortly before 6 p.m. Monday

Police said they didn't find any victims or suspects at the scene.

They did, however, find evidence of a shooting in the parking lot on the south side west exit and blocked off one entrance to the mall off Southern Avenue.

Officials are reviewed surveillance video from inside and outside the mall and spoke with several witnesses.

Tuesday, investigators said that a fight broke out in the upper level of the mall and a shooting occurred outside in the parking lot.

The five unidentified black males described below are believed to be involved in this shooting are needed for questioning regarding this incident.

The people involved in this shooting are described as five young males, possibly in their late teens.

Person 1 stands between 5-feet-5-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall and has a thin build with short hair. He wore a black hoodie with white graphics on the front, black pants with white designs on the legs, and was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

Person 2 stands between 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin build and long natural hair sticking up. He wore a white t-shirt and black pants with a white Nike logo.

Person 3 stands between 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, wore prescription glasses, and had short natural hair. He wore a blue #1 Orlando Magic jersey, gray pants, and black shoes.

Person 4 stands between 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall. He wore a think black cap, a red white and black pullover, and blue jeans. He was also carrying a red shopping bag.

Person 5 stands between 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall. He wore a gray zip-up hoodie, white T-shirt, and blue jeans with horizontal cutouts. He was possibly armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

