Grizzlies battle but drop 14th in a row to Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies entered San Antonio with the goal of avoiding a franchise record 14 straight defeats.

The Spurs, one of the top franchises in all of sports, have won 15 of the last 16 meetings.

But the Griz didn't back down. 2-way player Kobi Simmons got the start with both Andrew Harrison and Mario Chalmers out with injuries. Kobi scored 13.

JaMychal Green continued his late season strong play both defensively and offensively...

The Grizz brought in Xavier Rathan-Mayes on a 10-day contract earlier in the day. The former G-League star for the Westchester Nets got nipped early on the turnover. That lead to points. But he rebounded to put a couple in the basket himself.

Chandler Parsons gets a hoop in his 13 minutes on the court before they put him back in the freezer.

The brother act worked in Memphis's favor. Marc Gasol went 1v1 against big brother Pau, putting up 23 points and 10 rebounds. Pau scored only 4 points.

This one went to the wire. Tony Parker burst the Grizz's balloon with 23 points off the bench.

Spurs goes on to eke out the victory,100-98.

The Grizz next play at the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

